CARTERET, N.J. — A man was fatally shot in New Jersey Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting in front of the Knights of Columbus on High Street in Carteret at about 11 p.m.

A 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, said police.

He died on the way to the hospital from his injuries, said cops.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (732) 541-3863 or (732) 745-3254.