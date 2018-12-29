Man goes on burglary spree, locks himself in bathroom of home

Portland, OR (KPTV) — He’s accused of going on a burglary spree this week in northeast Portland, breaking into an elementary school twice and into someone’s home.

Court documents say 25-year-old Michael Xavier started his burglary spree on Dec. 21 at Woodlawn Elementary, when he broke a window and tried to get into the school.

Court documents also say a security officer caught him in the act and called police.

Then on Dec. 24 Xavier broke into the school again.

Court documents say Xavier admitted to breaking a window with a brick saying he broke into the school to smoke marijuana and use the internet.

Earlier that same day court papers say police responded to a burglary call at a home in the 7000 block of Northeast 10th Avenue.

FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner Rose Lynn Scott who says she’s renovating the house to sell.

She says she came by to check on it on December 27 and found Xavier inside the house.

Court papers say Xavier pushed Scott’s chicken coop in the backyard to the side of the house and used it to climb on her roof to break in but was unsuccessful.

Court documents also say Xavier admitted to locking himself in the bathroom of the home and broke a window to get out which confirms his alleged involvement in two break-ins this week.

Scott says she hopes the break-ins stop.

“It’s like what is going on here I mean it’s every day, every day there’s something. And they’re destroying something, and this is a 120-year old house I’ve been working on,” Scott said. “It’s really looking good and so for someone to come and damage it kind of hurts me.”

Xavier faces several charges for burglary, criminal mischief and trespass.