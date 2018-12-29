Fire breaks out at laundromat in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN — Crews battled a fire at a Brooklyn laundromat Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at the Mars Laundromat at 6624 Avenue U bordering the neighborhoods of Mill Basin and Bergen Beach.
The blaze started in the cockloft of the Laundromat, fire officials said.
The fire was deemed under control shortly before 9 a.m.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The laundromat is located at a shopping plaza that includes a Key Food Supermarket and several restaurants, according to Google Maps.
Video from Citizen app shows fire trucks in front of the establishment and heavy smoke behind the businesses.
Photo Gallery
40.617025 -73.909509