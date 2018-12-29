Fire breaks out at laundromat in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN — Crews battled a fire at a Brooklyn laundromat Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at the Mars Laundromat at 6624 Avenue U bordering the neighborhoods of Mill Basin and Bergen Beach.

The blaze started in the cockloft of the Laundromat, fire officials said.

The fire was deemed under control shortly before 9 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The laundromat is located at a shopping plaza that includes a Key Food Supermarket and several restaurants, according to Google Maps.

Video from Citizen app shows fire trucks in front of the establishment and heavy smoke behind the businesses.