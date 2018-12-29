Fatal Bronx shooting ends city’s weeklong streak with no reported homicides

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, the Bronx — A man was shot and killed in the Bronx Friday night, ending the city’s weeklong streak with no reported homicides.

Police responded to an assault inside 1345 Southern Blvd. in Charlotte Gardens at about 10 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was found lying on the floor of the apartment with at least one gunshot wound to this torso, according to cops.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

Despite the recent murder, the city is still in line to have one of the lowest homicide rates, recording less than 300 homicides this year: 283 people killed in the five boroughs this year before the Friday killing.

In 2017, 286 homicides were recorded in the city.

The last reported homicide prior to Friday’s shooting was on Dec. 21. Lewis Shamberger, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the back.