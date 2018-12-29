Dog rescued from Great South Bay on Long Island

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. — A dog was rescued from the Great South Bay on Long Island Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area after the dog was seen struggling in the water at about 8:15 a.m.

Two people in the area entered the water to rescue the dog, which was clinging to floating debris, according to cops.

With the assistance of police, dog was brought to safety and wrapped in towels, cops said.

Wilbur, a hound mix, was taken to an animal hospital.

According to police, Wilbur wandered away from his yard along Atlantic Avenue in West Sayville.

He has since been reunited with his owner and is expected to make a full recovery.