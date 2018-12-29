3 steal MTA bus, go on joyride in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for the trio who drove off in an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Police say the three males entered an MTA bus depot in the vicinity of Williams Place and Herkimer Street in Cypress Hills at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 23.

They drove off in an MTA bus, which was later recovered about 1.5 miles away along Atlantic Avenue and Conduit Boulevard.

That same day, it was reported to police that a joyrider stole an MTA bus in the Bronx and took it on an hourslong adventure to Queens and back.

It is not known if both incidents are connected.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).