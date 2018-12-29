1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan Saturday morning.

It happened at about 7:43 a.m. on Vestry and West streets in Tribeca.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Video from Citizen app shows a black car with severe frontal damage and heavy smoke at the intersection. Video also shows responders walking a man onto a stretcher.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Northbound lanes on West Street between Hubert and Desbrosses streets are closed to traffic. Laight Street is also closed to traffic between West and Washington streets.