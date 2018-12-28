Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Person in custody after 87-year-old is punched, robbed in Brooklyn NYCHA building: police

Posted 10:55 AM, December 28, 2018, by

BROOKLYN — A person was in custody Friday, three days after police said an 87-year-old woman was punched and robbed at her Brooklyn apartment while waiting for her home health aide to arrive.

Luybov Faynshteyn was attacked in a home invasion on Dec. 25, 2018. (Family/ PIX11)

Police have not confirmed who was detained in the attack.

The update came a day after police said Marc Malone, 50, was wanted in questioning in the assault.

The victim,  87-year-old Luybov Faynshteyn, opened the door of her apartment inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Haber Houses on Tuesday morning thinking that her health aide had arrived.

Faynshteyn is disabled and relies on home health aides, a relative told PIX11.

She was then struck with a closed fist, and her home ransacked, police said. It is not clear if anything was stolen.

Faynshteyn was transported to the hospital, but a CT scan showed she is expected to be OK, the relative said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Clarification: Police identified the victim as being 88, but a relative told PIX11 she is 87 years old.

