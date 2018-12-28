Nassau County cracking down on drunk driving for last weekend of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND -- Nassau County Police are cracking down on drunk driving between now and the start of 2019.

For the last weekend of 2018, police will double down on road patrols to make sure the public knows the danger.

“Our message to all of you is don't drink and drive," Police Chief Kevin Smith said. "Use common sense .. call an Uber .. call a cab."

In 2017, 22 people were killed in drunk driving accidents in the county, this year that number is down to 16. Over the next four days, police will be setting up road blocks and conducting field sobriety tests, with a new Breathalyzer that measures blood alcohol levels more accurately.

“Drink and drive on Nassau County roads and not only will you go to jail, but you will also have potential to lose your vehicle,” Smith said.

Nassau County will be adding extra to patrol units every night. They will also be out issuing summons for distracted driving.