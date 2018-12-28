Murders in Brooklyn at an all-time low for 2018: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Murders fell to an all-time low in Brooklyn in 2018.

The Brooklyn District Attorney says it's the first time fewer than 100 people were murdered in the borough.

Ninety-seven homicides is still way too many, but, in Brooklyn, it's a big step in the right direction.

If the number holds, it will be 13 fewer murders than last year's low of 110. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez celebrated the success in his borough.

“In Brooklyn, we are leading the way in implementing initiatives that strengthen trust in the criminal justice system while keeping communities safe," the DA said in a statement.

Two big reasons for the drop: zero murders in Coney Island's 60th Precinct and a drop from 17 to 6 in the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush.

But Brooklyn wasn't without its emergencies in 2018. For the second straight year the Red Cross had a record-breaking number of emergencies with more than 2,000 disasters across the Greater New York region. 600 of them happened in Brooklyn, more than any other borough.

"This past year we've actually seen an increase in local disasters, and those are things like home fires, building collapses, flooding, throughout Brooklyn and the New York City area," said CEO of the Greater New York Region Josh Longwood. "And that has required us to have even more volunteers and more resources available to those folks who are running for their lives at a moments notice."

During the year, the Red Cross helped almost 11,000 New Yorkers, about 3,000 of them in Brooklyn. Longwood says one big reason for the increase was the weather.

"When we have bad winters, there's more instances where people are using risky ways to heat their homes," he said. "That could be with space heaters or using an oven to heat your home. Those sorts of things lead to a spike in home fires."

Which is why he says everyone should check their smoke alarms and come up with an emergency plan for their families.

If you haven't done it already, they make for great New Year's resolutions.