MetroCards become art before being phased out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every swipe has a story.

MetroCards connect commuters to their commute. Sometimes, the ride is frustrating.

Juan Carlos Pinto finds art in it.

The Brooklyn artist has been creating portraits from discarded cards since he moved to NYC in the early 2000s.

It began after he noticed them on the station floor.

PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker visited his new studio in Brooklyn along Coney Island Avenue. They talked about MetroCards and New York.

In the spring of 2019, the MTA is planning to test the next generation fare-payment card. Pinto will continue to collect the cards and create pictures.