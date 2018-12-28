Man grabs 4-year-old’s buttocks on subway, tells child’s mother he’s going to shoot her: police

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a man who grab a 4-year-old girl’s buttocks and when confronted, told the child’s mother he was going to shoot her.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the southbound No. 4 train.

A 33-year-old mother told police the man walked onto the subway car at Jerome Avenue and West 183rd Street in the Bronx and sat down on the left side of her daughter. He then proceeded to put his right hand under her daughter’s buttocks.

The mother confronted the man about his actions and he stated he was going to shoot her.

She proceeded to move down the train car with her daughter and captured the man’s photo with her cell phone. He fled the train at Grand Central Station.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, medium build, with dreadlocks, and a beard. He was last seen wearing green overcoat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.