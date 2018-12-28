Macaulay Culkin to legally change name after Twitter users vote

NEW YORK — Actor Macaulay Culkin will legally change his name in 2019 — sort of.

The child star, known for family classics such as “Home Alone” and “My Girl,” tweeted Christmas Day that come the new year, he will be known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

Culkin will replace his current middle name, Carson, with his first and last name.

The change comes after Culkin asked Twitter users to vote on a new middle name.

Other options included Kieran, his brother’s first name; Shark Week; The McRib Is Back and Publicity Stunt.