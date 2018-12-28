Former president Barack Obama lists favorite books, songs and movies of 2018

NEW YORK — Nearly two years since he left the White House, former President Barack Obama continued his tradition of sharing his top picks for books, movies and songs from the past year Friday.

As he did during his presidency, Obama posted what he’s been reading, watching and listening to in a Facebook post.

The former president said compiling the list “gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.”

“It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers — some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before,” he wrote.

Of no surprise, Obama said “Becoming,” the memoir of his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama, is “obviously my favorite!”

The first movie listed under his favorites for the year was “Annihilation,” a science-fiction horror movie starring Natalie Portman, and written and directed by Alex Garland.

The Carters’ “Apes–t” was the first to appear on his favorite songs’ list.