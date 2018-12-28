Flood watch issued in NJ as heavy rains sweep through region

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Heavy rains throughout the day Friday could cause flooding across New Jersey.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 6 a.m. until later Friday afternoon.

In New Jersey, the weather service says the Millstone and Passaic rivers are most at risk, including Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson and Union counties.

Rain totals are expected to hit between 1 and 2 inches across the region, with higher totals possible in some areas.

A flood watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. Minor river flooding is possible on fast responding streams.

Two people have died as a result of the severe storm system that caused blizzard conditions in the US Midwest and torrential rain and flood threats in the South.

More than 11 inches of rain fell across some areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, where flash flood emergencies were issued overnight into Friday morning. More than 50 million people remained under flood and flash flood watches from Louisiana to New Jersey.

The storm system has caused major headaches for holiday travelers heading into the New Year’s weekend.

Heavy rain and strong winds will combine to make travel difficult by air or road Friday in the parts of the East. Major delays are expected at airports in major cities such as New York and New Jersey.

As of 10 a.m., JFK Airport is experiencing departure delays of about 38 minutes, while inbound flights are delayed at their origin on an average of about 1 hour and 49 minutes due to wind.

Newark Airport is experiencing inbound flight delays at their origin at an average of 1 hour and 57 minutes. LaGuardia Airport has no reported on-air traffic.