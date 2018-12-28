Cops investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Jersey City.

At about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired near Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Cops found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Judane Holmes, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson County Prosecutors are investigating the case as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345. All information will be kept confidential.