‘Good Riddance Day’ destroys bad memories from the year

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan —Shred and smash away 2018 on 'Good Riddance Day.'

The 12th annual ‘Good Riddance Day’ is happening in Times Square Friday.

The event gives people a chance to shred and smash away their bad memories of 2018, courtesy of the Times Square Alliance.

A Shred-It truck will be on hand for people to shred old papers, bills, letters or any other mementos they’d rather leave in the past. Paper will also be provided for people who are not coming with specific documents to discard.

The event also welcomes small objects which can be smashed and discarded.

‘Good Riddance Day’ is short lived; shredding is only available from 12-1 p.m. at 46th Street and Broadway in Times Square.