2 hospitalized, 1 arrested in police pursuit on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to drive away from cops during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Cameron Morgan, 19, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and multiple traffic infractions.

According to authorities, officers noticed a vehicle failed to maintain a lane while traveling west on E. Pennywood Avenue near Nassau Road at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

When officers activated their emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, Morgan refused to stop and continued driving, police said.

Moments later, officers observed objects being thrown from the vehicle before striking a pole and coming to a stop, cops said.

During investigation, it was determined a handgun was thrown from Morgan’s vehicle, according to police.

Morgan was taken into custody.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.