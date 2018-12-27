Winning $298 million Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — We have a winner!

The winning ticket for the estimated $298.3 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a Brooklyn service station.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were: 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24

The ticket was sold at Arnold’s Service Station on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn, lottery officials said.

Three second-place tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing now resets to $40 million.