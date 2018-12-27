What New Yorkers are saying about the strange blue light over the city

NEW YORK — New Yorkers reported seeing a strange blue light over the city on Thursday night.

Police are investigating a transformer explosion in Queens. No injuries have been reported.

Here’s what people are saying online:

“There was this HUGE blue light in the sky and it was making this wild electricity noise,” one person tweeted. “What was THAT?!!?!”

Another person suggested New Yorkers might now have super powers.

“I’m tight cause I KNOW someone just got superpowers from that blue light.”

Others suggested aliens.