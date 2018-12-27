Store employee attacked during attempted robbery at Coney Island deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man accused of attacking a store employee during an attempted robbery at a Coney Island deli Christmas day.

At about 4:20 p.m., police said the man entered Beach Deli on Mermaid Avenue and displayed a knife, demanding money from the employee.

He then repeatedly punched the second employee before fleeing with no proceeds, said police.

The second employee was taken to the hospital for treatment for a laceration on his hand, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).