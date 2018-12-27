Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police impersonators handcuff man in Queens, try to kidnap him

Posted 4:54 PM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, December 27, 2018

ASTORIA, Queens — Police impersonators attempted to kidnap a man from a car dealership in Queens, an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday.

Jose Santiago-Cruz (NYPD)

The victim was waiting for his vehicle to be serviced when two fake cops walked up to him at the 44th Street location on Dec. 12 around 9:45 a.m., police said. The men sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, said he was “under arrest for being a fugitive” and tried to remove him from the dealership in handcuffs.

The victim fought off the police impersonators, officials said. They fled the location in a gray 2012 Dodge caravan westbound on Northern Boulevard.

Police have identified one of the alleged attempted kidnappers as Jose Santiago-Cruz, 40. They’ve asked for help finding him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).