Police impersonators handcuff man in Queens, try to kidnap him

ASTORIA, Queens — Police impersonators attempted to kidnap a man from a car dealership in Queens, an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday.

The victim was waiting for his vehicle to be serviced when two fake cops walked up to him at the 44th Street location on Dec. 12 around 9:45 a.m., police said. The men sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, said he was “under arrest for being a fugitive” and tried to remove him from the dealership in handcuffs.

The victim fought off the police impersonators, officials said. They fled the location in a gray 2012 Dodge caravan westbound on Northern Boulevard.

Police have identified one of the alleged attempted kidnappers as Jose Santiago-Cruz, 40. They’ve asked for help finding him.

