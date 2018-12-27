NYPD counter-snipers prepare to protect NYC on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- As an expected one million people ring in 2019 in Times Square, members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit counter-snipers will be protecting from above.

“Our snipers are probably some of the best in the world,” explained Sergeant Kevin Whelan. “What we do is prepare ourselves to provide an overwatch for the bystanders and the revelers as well as the police operations that are going on on the ground.”

The NYPD is expected to increase security this year with street closures, bag checks and thousands of officers on the ground. Counter-snipers work from a different angle, “we have multiple teams that are up on rooftops throughout the event.”

The team spends four months preparing for the night. One of their secret weapons will be blending in.

“There is a blanket of security that you’re going to feel knowing that were going to be watching the event,” Sargeant Whelan said. “There’s another blanket of security that you’re not going to know were there but trust us were there.”