NJ firefighter in fatal crash remembered as ‘small but mighty’

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Friends and family members remember a volunteer firefighter who died in a crash Christmas morning as “small but mighty.”

Natalie Dempsey was responding to a call when she lost control of her car and struck a guardrail.

The 21-year-old’s parents tell The Press of Atlantic City the 5-foot-2 Dempsey took life as it came and never moved too fast — except when it came to helping others.

Dempsey grew up in New Jersey but moved to Texas at age 10 and was living in Hutto, near Austin.

She moved back with her parents 18 months ago and helped them run a restaurant in Galloway Township until it closed.

She gave most of her paycheck from her next job to her parents to help out, her father said.