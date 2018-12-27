Strange light over New York, power outages following ‘transformer explosion’ at Con Edison power plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Yorkers reported a strange light over Queens and power outages on Thursday night.

Blue lights could be seen from around the city and New Jersey around 9:15 p.m. NYPD Chief Nilda Hofmann said police were investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East and North Queens Con Edison power plant. The fire was under control as of 9:40 p.m.

"The NYPD and the FDNY are on scene at a Con Ed facility in Astoria where an apparent transformer explosion just lit up the sky over the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "As soon as we have more information, we will share it."

His chief spokesman added it was "*not* aliens."

No injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY, but the department has received multiple calls of people with no power in the Astoria and Long Island City area.

LaGuardia Airport has been temporarily closed due to a power outage resulting from the transformer explosion, officials said. It's not clear how long it will stay closed.

The MTA also reported issues on the No. 7 train because of the outages.

New Yorkers have been advised to avoid 20th Avenue and 31 Street in Queens. Expect a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area.

People at LaGuardia airport say the power is out.