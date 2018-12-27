Masked thieves sought in series of burglaries in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — Police are searching for the masked men wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Bronx.

Authorities responded to at least eight burglaries between Sept. 1 and Dec. 12.

In the eight reports, police said the masked individuals cut holes into rear walls of supermarkets and broke into several ATMs and cash registers, taking over $160,000.

Video surveillance shows the suspected thieves rummaging through drawers at one of the locations.

Police responded to the following reports:

Incident 1: On Sept. 1 at about 2:30 a.m., five masked individuals entered the Pioneer Supermarket on Featherbed Lane, by cutting a hole in a rear wall, and broke into an ATM, taking $10,000.

Incident 2: About an hour later, police say they cut a hole in a rear wall of the Empire Restaurant along Featherbed Lane, and removed $150 from the cash register.

Incident 3: On Sept. 23, five masked men entered the A&J Supermarket on Westchester Avenue broke into an ATM, taking approximately $50,000.

Incident 4: On Sept. 30, police said the masked individuals broke into the Fine Fair Supermarket on East Mount Eden and removed $18,000 from the ATM.

Incident 5: On Oct. 16, the suspected thieves broke into the C-Town Supermarket on Jerome Avenue and took about $35,00 from the safe.

Incident 6: On Nov. 11, they took about $16,000 from a safe at C-Town Supermarket along Saint Ann’s Avenue.

Incident 7: On Nov. 18, about $16,000 was taken from a safe at the Met Food Supermarket on East 198th Street.

Incident 8: On Dec. 12, police say the alleged thieves broke into the C-Town Supermarket on Southern Boulevard and took about $21,000 from an ATM.