Man beaten, robbed in the Bronx; attackers sought

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Police are looking for the three men wanted for questioning in regards to a robbery in the Bronx earlier this year.

It happened on Sept. 21 at about 2:15 a.m. in the vicinity of East 206th Street and Grand Concourse in Jerome Park.

Police said a 32-year-old man was walking home when three men approached him.

One of the men displayed a knife and began to attack him, causing a laceration to his face, said police. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The alleged attackers took the victim’s backpack and fled on foot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).