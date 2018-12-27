FDNY firefighters bust marijuana grow house at Marble Hill apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLE HILL -- FDNY firefighters busted a marijuana grow house when they responded to reports of a gas leak at a Marble Hill apartment building Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made just after 12 noon at 1 Jacobus Place.

Firefighters found that two of the apartments were being used as a marijuana grow house operation.

The building has been evacuated while the situation is being investigated. HAZMAT units are on scene.

Video shows multiple marijuana plants being transported from the building in plastic bags.

