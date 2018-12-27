Dog injured in fire at vacant Bronx building dies: ACC spokesperson

The BRONX — A dog found injured at a Bronx house fire on Christmas Day has died, a spokesperson for the Animal Care Centers told PIX11.

Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on Southern Boulevard near Jennings Street, FDNY officials said.

Three dogs were removed from the building.

The dogs were placed under the care of the ACC. One of the dogs died from its injuries, according to the ACC spokesperson.

Another dog was placed into foster care, while a third dog remains on a ventilator, an ACC spokesperson said.