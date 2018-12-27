Cow escapes truck, wanders NJ highway

PATERSON, N.J. — A cow was seen wandering a New Jersey highway early Thursday.

The cow was aboard a trailer heading to a slaughterhouse when it somehow kicked the door open while on Route 80 near Paterson, police officials said.

The cow wandered through the highway’s lanes before police were able to enclose the animal.

According to Paterson Animal Control, the cow jumped off the second level of the truck and hurt her leg.

The cow was taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County.

Police and animal control contacted the slaughterhouse and warned them a vet should check the cow or they would face fines.