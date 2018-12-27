Cops identify person of interest in brutal attack of woman in Brooklyn apartment

BROOKLYN — Police identified the person of interest in the brutal attack of a woman inside her Brooklyn apartment on Christmas day.

Marc Malone, 50, is wanted for questioning in connection to the violent assault of 87-year-old Luybov Faynshteyn.

Police say Faynshteyn was punched and robbed inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Haber Houses just after 7 a.m. She was struck with a closed fist, and then her home was ransacked, according to police.

Faynshteyn is disabled and relies on home health aides. The relative said the attack happened when Faynshteyn opened the door, thinking her health aide had arrived, as is routine.

Faynshteyn was transported to the hospital after being punched so many times, but a CT scan showed she is expected to be OK.

Police released a new image of Malone, who is described to have a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a dark colored hooded jacket, beige pants, black sneakers and he was pulling a black wheeled suitcase.