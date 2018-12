JERSEY CITY, NJ — A teenage boy was fatally shot in Jersey City, officials said.

The 16-year-old victim was shot near Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luthor King Drive, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

No additional information has been released.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 26, 2018