Taking charge: Thriving with Type 1 diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Taking charge of your diagnosis!

Liam was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes a year ago.

His mother, Gloriamarie Tyrrell-Dubno noticed something was wrong.

“Two days before his diagnosis, he had been taking waters from around the house. He was also going to the bathroom a lot at night and saying he couldn’t sleep.”

Gloriamarie took Liam to the pediatrician.

His blood sugar level? 460. What's normal? 75-120.

He was admitted to Cohen's Children's Medical Center where he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

With Type 1 Diabetes, the body does not produce insulin.

Gloriamarie says the diagnosis changed the family's life. She’s now making sure Liam, who is now almost 5, is taking charge. He knows what he can eat and not eat. He counts carbs and knows about calories.

Besides watching what he eats, Liam wears two devices. One monitors his levels and the other one delivers insulin.

Gloriamarie and Liam and his doctor show us how easy it is to navigate this life long diagnosis.