Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their skills on the court, showing of their tricks at the hoops.

Jill Nicolini learns a few tricks and pointers from the players. See if she has what it takes to be an all-star basketball player

The Harlem Globetrotters will be playing games throughout the tri-state area.

For tickets and schedules, click here.