Man shot during dispute in Brooklyn: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot during a dispute in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11:47 p.m. at 1711 Fulton St near the Utica Avenue subway station.

A 28-year-old man got into a dispute with a fellow subway rider when he was shot in leg, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sneakers.

