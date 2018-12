Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. — A fire ripped through a home in Old Tappan the day after Christmas, destroying the structure, AIR11 footage shows.

The blaze happened on Grant Avenue near Orangeburgh Road Wednesday morning.

Reports of the fire were first made around 7 a.m.

PIX11 has reached out to the Old Tappan Fire Department for more information.

AIR11 was overhead: