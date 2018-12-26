Fidelis Care treats the community to a special visit with Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While kids have Santa on their minds, and the gifts they'd like to receive, Fidelis Care is giving back to the community, in hopes that it will encourage parents to give themselves a gift in the new year.

This is "Cookies with Santa."

Fidelis Care is hoping to make an impact on the kids, and their parents too. Lori Vavrinec, the marketing manager, said it’s time to get health insurance, so you have piece of mind.

The company makes it easy to sign up for insurance. You can use their website, call, or go to one of their 14 offices in New York. “Our reps speak all different languages, 26 different languages so we can represent the community we serve.”

This year, Fidelis partnered with the Dominico American Society, a non-profit founded to improve the quality of life in the community to help spread the word about the importance of insurance.