Bronx man called `Saint of the Subways` after helping New Yorkers navigate underground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York's subway system has more stations than any other in the world, but one man knows them all and uses his knowledge to help commuters.

Derrick Richard fell in love with the subway back in 1998. He was two at the time. Then he started studying subway maps in 2001 and put that knowledge to use in 2014. Richard has been dubbed the Saint fo the Subways.

His days start around 6 a.m. He wakes up and checks Twitter for New Yorkers who are fed up, late or lost in the transit system. Richard responds to their tweets for help with specific, up-to-date information. When there are major problems, he maps out alternative routes for commuters.

"It does make me smile," he said about his work.

He's sent over 200,000 tweets from his account, Derrick_NYC. In the next few months, he plans to make his role as an MTA helper official.

"I want to be an MTA conductor, so I'm probably going to take the test in 2019," he said.