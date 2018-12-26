4 dead after car collides with tanker truck on Garden State Parkway

BERKLEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Four people are dead after a car collided with a tanker truck early Wednesday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the Garden State Parkway near Berkley Township.

A car collided with a tanker truck near mile marker 81.3 on the southbound lanes of the parkway, New Jersey State Police said.

The four occupants of the car were initially listed in serious condition, but later police confirmed their fatalities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is not injured, said police.

The right lane of the parkway is currently closed to traffic.