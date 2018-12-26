16-year-old girl killed, 4 others injured in Queens apartment fire

QUEENS — A 16-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a home in Queens Wednesday evening.

EMS responded around 8:30 p.m. to the fire on the first floor of a three-story apartment building at 123-27 Merrick Blvd.

The 16-year-old and the 56-year-old were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals where the teen was pronounced deceased. The 56-year-old woman is in critical condition.

A 76-year-old woman was transported to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The teen has not yet been identified.

Officials on the scene say heavy clutter inside the apartment reportedly made the fire difficult to fight.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the NYC Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.