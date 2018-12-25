Woman, 88, punched and robbed in Brooklyn NYCHA building on Christmas: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An 88-year-old woman is in the hospital on Christmas after she was punched and robbed at a NYCHA apartment in Brooklyn, according to police.

The home invasion happened at the New York City Housing Authority’s Haber Houses just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The woman was struck with a closed fist, and the home ransacked, according to police. She was later hospitalized.

A man last seen wearing all black is currently being sought.

Investigators are searching for surveillance footage.

Police did not say if the woman lived at the apartment, or if anything was taken.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).