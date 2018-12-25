Volunteers serve more than 1,000 meals to the homeless at UWS community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE -- A team of 175 volunteers served more than 1,000 free Christmas Day meals inside the Goddard Riverside Senior Center Tuesday afternoon.

The holiday meal has been an annual tradition on the Upper West Side for more than 30 years.

Roderick Jones is the Executive Director of the center. He explained the crowd ranged from homeless New Yorkers “right up to people who live in the Upper West Side or other parts of the city who just don’t have a place to go for the holiday season.”

Volunteers also delivered 500 dinners to people who were homebound and not able to attend.