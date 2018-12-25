Teen beaten, robbed by group on Brooklyn subway platform

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A teen was beaten and robbed on a Brooklyn subway platform, police said.

The 18-year-old commuter had just gotten off a train at Junius Street late at night on Dec. 19 when four men attacked, officials said. His nose was broken in the attack.

The men took the teen’s phone, wallet and headphones, with a total estimated value of $1,500, police said. They ran from the station and have not yet been arrested.

Emergency responders took the teenage victim to a local hospital, officials said. He was treated and has since been released.

Police have asked for help tracking down the attackers. All of them are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).