Mother of ‘fallen hero,’ NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia, gets special Christmas visit

NEW YORK — The mother of NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia, who was killed in an unprovoked attack last year, was visited by members of her police family on Christmas.

The NYPD tweeted video of officers dressed in Santa and Christmas-tree hats visiting Adriana Valoy, the mother of “fallen hero” Miosotis Familia.

“God bless you and the entire Familia Familia,” police said.

Merry Christmas to our dear Mama, Ms. Adriana Valoy, Mother of our fallen hero, Detective #MiosotisFamilia God bless you and the entire Familia Familia. #NeverForget #fidelisadmortem #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/bMEMg7Kaw4 — NYPD 46th Precinct (@NYPD46Pct) December 25, 2018

Valoy’s daughter was fatally shot on July 5, 2017, as she sat in an RV-style command post just after midnight, following the Fourth of July holiday.

Gunman Alexander Bonds was later shot and killed by police.

This isn’t the first time the NYPD brought Christmas cheer to the grieving family.

Miosotis’ children; Genesis Villela, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega; were gifted a fully furnished home last December. Donors collectively contributed nearly $900,000 in order to pay for the home.