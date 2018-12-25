Methodist church, Islamic center on Long Island partner for 13th annual Christmas community feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND -- The Westbury United Methodist Church and the Islamic Center of Long Island joined together Tuesday in an act of service and fellowship by providing a Christmas feast, good cheer and gifts to some 200 children and their families.

This is the 13th Annual Christmas Day Community Luncheon Celebration and will demonstrate a show of unity of these two faith traditions for one common purpose....caring for members of the shared community who are in need.

Bound together in the belief that love is the greatest moving force, the members of the Islamic Center of Long Island and the Westbury United Methodist Church set out to demonstrate that, "love of our neighbors as we love ourselves is more than just a belief, it is a practice."