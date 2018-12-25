How to watch the WPIX Yule Log, the original televised Christmas fireplace

Dogs injured in fire at vacant Bronx building

Posted 10:21 AM, December 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24AM, December 25, 2018

THE BRONX — Dogs were injured in a fire at a vacant Bronx home on Christmas.

firefighters battle a fire at a vacant home in the Bronx on Dec. 25, 2018. (PIX11)

FDNY confirms they responded to reports of a fire at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze tore through the vacant home on Southern Boulevard near Jennings Street, FDNY officials said.

PIX11 was on scene when officials took three dogs out of the building.

Dogs were injured in a Bronx fire on Dec. 25, 2018. (PIX11)

All appeared injured, including one that suffered extreme burns to its face.

The dogs were walking when they were put into an NYPD van.

There are no other known injuries.