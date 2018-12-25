Dogs injured in fire at vacant Bronx building

THE BRONX — Dogs were injured in a fire at a vacant Bronx home on Christmas.

FDNY confirms they responded to reports of a fire at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze tore through the vacant home on Southern Boulevard near Jennings Street, FDNY officials said.

PIX11 was on scene when officials took three dogs out of the building.

All appeared injured, including one that suffered extreme burns to its face.

The dogs were walking when they were put into an NYPD van.

There are no other known injuries.