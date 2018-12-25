12-year-old boy shot in Harlem back home for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Call it a Christmas miracle.

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was shot by a stray bullet Sunday night is just happy to have her son safely back home.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” said Tonyekiea Whitehead. “Merry Christmas!”

Jaffari Hopwah, 12, was at 115th Street and Lexington Avenue, on his way home, when he was shot in the leg. Surveillance footage shows the boy running into a corner bodega for help.

He then collapses on the floor and a good Samaritan steps in.

"He said, 'I got shot,'" Jose Rodriguez said. "I looked at his leg and he's bleeding .. the guy is calling 911 .. tells me he's falling down. I grabbed him and then went to get his mother."

Hopwah was transported to the hospital, where he spent Christmas Eve.

He was released Tuesday -- just in time for Christmas.

"A very good Christmas because my baby is alive," Whitehead said.

Police are still looking for the shooter.