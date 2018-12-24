How to watch the WPIX Yule Log — and read up on the history of the famous Christmas fireplace

NEW YORK — PIX11 is celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the beloved televised Yule Log, the one that started it all.
And we have two versions of the fireplace to make your holiday merry and bright.
On Christmas morning, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., WPIX will present the classic, beloved 1970 footage, with four hours of holiday tunes from the “beautiful music” era, featuring the work of Percy Faith, Ray Conniff, Frank Sinatra and many other luminaries. This version ran from 1970 to 1989, and from 2001 to the present, and is considered the definitive fireplace. A picture of this fireplace is above.
Late Christmas afternoon, from 4 to 5 p.m., WPIX will present the long-lost footage from 1966. A photo of this fireplace is below.
Filmed at Gracie Mansion and conceived by visionary station manager Fred Thrower, the 1966 version aired each Christmas Eve through 1969 until the film degraded. A second Yule Log was filmed in 1970 — using a fireplace in Palo Alto, California — and is the one you will see Christmas morning.
The Log aired until 1989, and was then dropped by new station management. After a fan group lead by Joe Malzone advocated for its return on a popular website, the station, moved by the public sentiment and shaken by the events of 9/11, restored the tradition on Dec. 25, 2001. In 2009, a fourth hour of music was added to the classic three hours, curated by Christmas music expert Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri, who is also the keeper of theyulelog.com.
In July 2016, PIX11’s digital director and archivist, Rolando Pujol, discovered the original 1966 Yule Log in the WPIX archives. It was part of a vast WPIX film collection donated by the estate of former PIX11 executive Bill Cooper and his wife, Kay Arnold. Cooper, who died in the 1980s, had produced the 1966 and 1970 versions of The Log. After Arnold’s passing in 2014, PIX was invited to retrieve dozens of tapes and film reels from their home in New Jersey.
As Pujol was exploring the film cans from the Cooper/Arnold collection, he happened upon a 16mm film titled “Original WPIX Fireplace.” Stunned and hopeful this might be a Christmas miracle, PIX immediately had the film digitally transferred at Technicolor-Postworks in Manhattan. A few days later, the station had confirmation; it was indeed the lost 1966 Yule Log.
This 1966 version is airing for the third consecutive year, along with the 1970 fireplace, which is considered the definitive version.
Here is an FAQ and the official of music played on the Yule Log.
When did it premiere?
The Yule Log premiered in full-color on Saturday, Dec. 24, 1966, at 9:30 PM on WPIX Channel 11 in New York City.
Where was the Yule Log filmed?
The original one was filmed in 1966 on 16 millimeter film at Gracie Mansion, the home of then Mayor of New York, John Lindsay. Four years later, in 1970, WPIX decided to re-shoot the footage on state-of-the-art 35 millimeter film, as the original 16 millimeter footage had become worn by this time.
Unfortunately, when WPIX shot the original Gracie Mansion footage, to capture the log in all its flaming glory, the crew decided to remove the protective screen and a stray spark damaged a valuable antique rug. Needless to say, the Mayor’s office was not receptive to the idea of letting WPIX come back and re-shoot the footage.
The search was then on for an identical fireplace. One was eventually found in California and a crew of technicians was then dispatched out to complete the re-shoot. This time from the footage they shot, they were able to edit out a perfect 7-minute loop that magnificently captured the fire when it was at its roaring best. It is this iconic fireplace footage that has captured the fascination of millions in the tri-state area and across the nation since 1970.
Learn more about the story of the Yule Log HERE and HERE.
Here is the complete WPIX Yule Log track list by individual hour. (The 1966 airing, at 4 p.m. Christmas Day, will feature the music from the first hour. )
HOUR 1
1 JOY TO THE WORLD (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
2 A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CARD FRED WARING AND THE PENNSYLVANIANS
3 SLEIGH RIDE THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
4 O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM FRANK SINATRA
5 WHITE CHRISTMAS (INSTR) ANDRE KOSTELANETZ
6 O HOLY NIGHT (INSTR) MANTOVANI
7 THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE
8 THE FIRST NOEL NAT KING COLE
9 IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) FRANK DEVOL
TOYLAND (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
10 WINTER WONDERLAND (MEDLEY) HENRY MANCINI
SILVER BELLS (MEDLEY)
11 AWAY IN A MANGER ED AMES
12 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS
WE THREE KINGS (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
13 O CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) MANTOVANI
14 CAROL OF THE BELLS (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA
15 MARY’S BOY CHILD THE PETE KING CHORALE
16 SILENT NIGHT (MEDLEY) (INSTR) FRANK DEVOL
O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
17 I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS FRANK SINATRA
18 SLEIGH RIDE (INSTR) ANDRE KOSTELANETZ
19 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
20 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE
21 JINGLE BELLS (INSTR) PAUL MAURIAT
22 CHRISTMAS IS CHRISTMAS ALL OVER THE WORLD THE SINGING ANGELS
23 ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE
24 HERE WE COME A-CAROLING THE RAY CONIFF SINGERS
25 GESU BAMBINO (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
HOUR 2
26 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING EUGENE ORMANDY
27 MY FAVORITE THINGS THE PETE KING CHORALE
28 DECK THE HALLS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
29 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS THE RAY CONIFF SINGERS
30 THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS FRED WARING AND THE PENNSYLVANIANS
31 I SAW THREE SHIPS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
32 THE CHRISTMAS SONG NAT KING COLE
33 WINTER WONDERLAND (INSTR) ARTHUR FIEDLER
34 AWAY IN A MANGER THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE
35 SILENT NIGHT EUGENE ORMANDY
36 DECK THE HALLS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
37 THE CHRISTMAS WALTZ (INSTR) DAVID ROSE
38 SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
39 DECK THE HALLS NORMAN LUBOFF
40 GOOD KING WENCESLAS (INSTR) EUGENE ORMANDY
41 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (MEDLEY) HENRY MANCINI
RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER (MEDLEY)
42 WHAT CHILD IS THIS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) AL HIRT
O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
43 JINGLE BELLS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
44 DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
45 DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR ED AMES
46 WHITE CHRISTMAS HENRY MANCINI
47 BRING A TORCH JEANETTE ISABELLA (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
48 THE CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) DAVID ROSE
HOUR 3
49 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS
O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
COVENTRY CAROL (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
AWAY IN A MANGER (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
50 HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
51 HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS FRANK SINATRA
52 LO HOW A ROSE E’ER BLOOMING (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
53 O CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA
54 WHAT CHILD IS THIS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
55 WHILE SHEPHERDS WATCHED THEIR FLOCKS (INSTR) MANTOVANI
56 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING (INSTR) ROGER WILLIAMS
57 SILENT NIGHT (INSTR) ROGER WILLIAMS
58 IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA
59 GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN NORMAN LUBOFF
60 RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER (INSTR) ARTHUR FIEDLER
61 WE THREE KINGS ANDRE KOSTELANETZ
62 CHRISTMAS BELLS (INSTR) MANTOVANI
63 SILENT NIGHT LENA HORNE
64 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS EUGENE ORMANDY
65 DECK THE HALLS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) DAVID ROSE
THE FIRST NOEL (MEDLEY) (INSTR)
66 SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN (INSTR) GEORGE MELACHRINO
67 O HOLY NIGHT NAT KING COLE
68 IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (INSTR) EDDIE DUNSTEDTER
69 CAROL FOR ANOTHER CHRISTMAS (INSTR) HENRY MANCINI
70 JOY TO THE WORLD (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
HOUR 4 (curated by Christmas music and Yule Log expert Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri)
71 ADESTE FIDELES (INSTR) MANTOVANI
72 DECK THE HALLS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
73 HOLIDAY FOR BELLS (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT
74 MUST BE SANTA MITCH MILLER
75 GOOD KING WENCESLAS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
76 SLEIGH RIDE THE NEW CHRISTY MINSTRLS
77 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE
78 A TIME TO BE JOLLY BING CROSBY
79 AWAY IN A MANGER (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
80 SANTA, SANTA, SANTA CLAUS SAMMY KAYE
81 DECK THE HALLS VIC DAMONE
82 CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS DREAM (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT
83 JOLLY OLD ST. NICHOLAS (MEDLEY) THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY (MEDLEY)
84 HERE WE COME A-CAROLING THE NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS
85 ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH (INSTR) PERCY FAITH
86 BE A SANTA THE LIVING VOICES
87 JOY TO THE WORLD THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS
88 O HOLY NIGHT JOHNNY MATHIS
89 ALL AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE SAMMY KAYE
90 TOUCH HANDS ON CHRISTMAS MORNING MIKE DOUGLAS
91 CHRISTMAS IS THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE
92 JINGO JANGO (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT
93 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING (INSTR) PERCY FAITH