How to watch the WPIX Yule Log — and read up on the history of the famous Christmas fireplace

NEW YORK — PIX11 is celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the beloved televised Yule Log, the one that started it all.

And we have two versions of the fireplace to make your holiday merry and bright.

On Christmas morning, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., WPIX will present the classic, beloved 1970 footage, with four hours of holiday tunes from the “beautiful music” era, featuring the work of Percy Faith, Ray Conniff, Frank Sinatra and many other luminaries. This version ran from 1970 to 1989, and from 2001 to the present, and is considered the definitive fireplace. A picture of this fireplace is above.

Late Christmas afternoon, from 4 to 5 p.m., WPIX will present the long-lost footage from 1966. A photo of this fireplace is below.

Filmed at Gracie Mansion and conceived by visionary station manager Fred Thrower, the 1966 version aired each Christmas Eve through 1969 until the film degraded. A second Yule Log was filmed in 1970 — using a fireplace in Palo Alto, California — and is the one you will see Christmas morning.

The Log aired until 1989, and was then dropped by new station management. After a fan group lead by Joe Malzone advocated for its return on a popular website, the station, moved by the public sentiment and shaken by the events of 9/11, restored the tradition on Dec. 25, 2001. In 2009, a fourth hour of music was added to the classic three hours, curated by Christmas music expert Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri, who is also the keeper of theyulelog.com.

In July 2016, PIX11’s digital director and archivist, Rolando Pujol, discovered the original 1966 Yule Log in the WPIX archives. It was part of a vast WPIX film collection donated by the estate of former PIX11 executive Bill Cooper and his wife, Kay Arnold. Cooper, who died in the 1980s, had produced the 1966 and 1970 versions of The Log. After Arnold’s passing in 2014, PIX was invited to retrieve dozens of tapes and film reels from their home in New Jersey.

As Pujol was exploring the film cans from the Cooper/Arnold collection, he happened upon a 16mm film titled “Original WPIX Fireplace.” Stunned and hopeful this might be a Christmas miracle, PIX immediately had the film digitally transferred at Technicolor-Postworks in Manhattan. A few days later, the station had confirmation; it was indeed the lost 1966 Yule Log.

This 1966 version is airing for the third consecutive year, along with the 1970 fireplace, which is considered the definitive version.

Here is an FAQ and the official of music played on the Yule Log.

When did it premiere?

The Yule Log premiered in full-color on Saturday, Dec. 24, 1966, at 9:30 PM on WPIX Channel 11 in New York City.

Where was the Yule Log filmed?

The original one was filmed in 1966 on 16 millimeter film at Gracie Mansion, the home of then Mayor of New York, John Lindsay. Four years later, in 1970, WPIX decided to re-shoot the footage on state-of-the-art 35 millimeter film, as the original 16 millimeter footage had become worn by this time.

Unfortunately, when WPIX shot the original Gracie Mansion footage, to capture the log in all its flaming glory, the crew decided to remove the protective screen and a stray spark damaged a valuable antique rug. Needless to say, the Mayor’s office was not receptive to the idea of letting WPIX come back and re-shoot the footage.

The search was then on for an identical fireplace. One was eventually found in California and a crew of technicians was then dispatched out to complete the re-shoot. This time from the footage they shot, they were able to edit out a perfect 7-minute loop that magnificently captured the fire when it was at its roaring best. It is this iconic fireplace footage that has captured the fascination of millions in the tri-state area and across the nation since 1970.

Learn more about the story of the Yule Log HERE and HERE.

Here is the complete WPIX Yule Log track list by individual hour. (The 1966 airing, at 4 p.m. Christmas Day, will feature the music from the first hour. )

HOUR 1

1 JOY TO THE WORLD (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

2 A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CARD FRED WARING AND THE PENNSYLVANIANS

3 SLEIGH RIDE THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

4 O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM FRANK SINATRA

5 WHITE CHRISTMAS (INSTR) ANDRE KOSTELANETZ

6 O HOLY NIGHT (INSTR) MANTOVANI

7 THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE

8 THE FIRST NOEL NAT KING COLE

9 IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) FRANK DEVOL

TOYLAND (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

10 WINTER WONDERLAND (MEDLEY) HENRY MANCINI

SILVER BELLS (MEDLEY)

11 AWAY IN A MANGER ED AMES

12 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS

WE THREE KINGS (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

13 O CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) MANTOVANI

14 CAROL OF THE BELLS (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA

15 MARY’S BOY CHILD THE PETE KING CHORALE

16 SILENT NIGHT (MEDLEY) (INSTR) FRANK DEVOL

O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

17 I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS FRANK SINATRA

18 SLEIGH RIDE (INSTR) ANDRE KOSTELANETZ

19 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

20 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE

21 JINGLE BELLS (INSTR) PAUL MAURIAT

22 CHRISTMAS IS CHRISTMAS ALL OVER THE WORLD THE SINGING ANGELS

23 ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE

24 HERE WE COME A-CAROLING THE RAY CONIFF SINGERS

25 GESU BAMBINO (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

HOUR 2

26 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING EUGENE ORMANDY

27 MY FAVORITE THINGS THE PETE KING CHORALE

28 DECK THE HALLS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS

IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

29 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS THE RAY CONIFF SINGERS

30 THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS FRED WARING AND THE PENNSYLVANIANS

31 I SAW THREE SHIPS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

32 THE CHRISTMAS SONG NAT KING COLE

33 WINTER WONDERLAND (INSTR) ARTHUR FIEDLER

34 AWAY IN A MANGER THE ROBERT SHAW CHORALE

35 SILENT NIGHT EUGENE ORMANDY

36 DECK THE HALLS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

37 THE CHRISTMAS WALTZ (INSTR) DAVID ROSE

38 SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

39 DECK THE HALLS NORMAN LUBOFF

40 GOOD KING WENCESLAS (INSTR) EUGENE ORMANDY

41 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (MEDLEY) HENRY MANCINI

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER (MEDLEY)

42 WHAT CHILD IS THIS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) AL HIRT

O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

43 JINGLE BELLS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

44 DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

45 DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR ED AMES

46 WHITE CHRISTMAS HENRY MANCINI

47 BRING A TORCH JEANETTE ISABELLA (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

48 THE CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) DAVID ROSE

HOUR 3

49 O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL (MEDLEY) (INSTR) THE LIVING STRINGS

O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

COVENTRY CAROL (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

AWAY IN A MANGER (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

50 HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

51 HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS FRANK SINATRA

52 LO HOW A ROSE E’ER BLOOMING (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

53 O CHRISTMAS TREE (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA

54 WHAT CHILD IS THIS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

55 WHILE SHEPHERDS WATCHED THEIR FLOCKS (INSTR) MANTOVANI

56 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING (INSTR) ROGER WILLIAMS

57 SILENT NIGHT (INSTR) ROGER WILLIAMS

58 IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (INSTR) HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA

59 GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN NORMAN LUBOFF

60 RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER (INSTR) ARTHUR FIEDLER

61 WE THREE KINGS ANDRE KOSTELANETZ

62 CHRISTMAS BELLS (INSTR) MANTOVANI

63 SILENT NIGHT LENA HORNE

64 WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS EUGENE ORMANDY

65 DECK THE HALLS (MEDLEY) (INSTR) DAVID ROSE

THE FIRST NOEL (MEDLEY) (INSTR)

66 SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN (INSTR) GEORGE MELACHRINO

67 O HOLY NIGHT NAT KING COLE

68 IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (INSTR) EDDIE DUNSTEDTER

69 CAROL FOR ANOTHER CHRISTMAS (INSTR) HENRY MANCINI

70 JOY TO THE WORLD (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

HOUR 4 (curated by Christmas music and Yule Log expert Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri)

71 ADESTE FIDELES (INSTR) MANTOVANI

72 DECK THE HALLS THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

73 HOLIDAY FOR BELLS (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT

74 MUST BE SANTA MITCH MILLER

75 GOOD KING WENCESLAS (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

76 SLEIGH RIDE THE NEW CHRISTY MINSTRLS

77 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE

78 A TIME TO BE JOLLY BING CROSBY

79 AWAY IN A MANGER (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

80 SANTA, SANTA, SANTA CLAUS SAMMY KAYE

81 DECK THE HALLS VIC DAMONE

82 CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS DREAM (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT

83 JOLLY OLD ST. NICHOLAS (MEDLEY) THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY (MEDLEY)

84 HERE WE COME A-CAROLING THE NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS

85 ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH (INSTR) PERCY FAITH

86 BE A SANTA THE LIVING VOICES

87 JOY TO THE WORLD THE RAY CONNIFF SINGERS

88 O HOLY NIGHT JOHNNY MATHIS

89 ALL AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE SAMMY KAYE

90 TOUCH HANDS ON CHRISTMAS MORNING MIKE DOUGLAS

91 CHRISTMAS IS THE HARRY SIMEONE CHORALE

92 JINGO JANGO (INSTR) BERT KAEMPFERT

93 HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING (INSTR) PERCY FAITH