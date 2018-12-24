AAA predicted a record 112.5 million travelers would expected to his the road this holiday season.
Record number of holiday travelers hit the roads, skies
-
Tri-state travelers brace for traffic, transit and flight delays ahead of Thanksgiving
-
AAA: Holiday traffic in NYC will be the worst on Thursday
-
Heavy rains, strong winds damper holiday travel in the tri-state area
-
Home for the holiday in NYC
-
Thanksgiving travels: More than 54 million to travel during the holiday
-
-
Thanksgiving: Prepare for the busiest travel time of the year
-
Popeyes selling ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ for air travelers during the holidays
-
Storm set to blanket Midwest in snow on major travel day
-
Confirmed measles cases in Rockland County grows to 11
-
NY, NJ residents possibly exposed to measles by infected traveler: Health officials
-
-
Heavy rain, snow wreaks havoc on air travel across country
-
Here are the Target, Walmart and travel Black Friday deals you should know about
-
Thanksgiving forecast: Possible record cold for the holiday