NJ man wins $1 million on $5 bet while playing poker at Atlantic City casino

NEW JERSEY — Christmas came early for a Lakewood man; he won $1 million on a $5 bet at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday.

Harold M., as identified by the casino, bet on the Three Card Poker “6 Card Bonus” and hit a 6 card Royal Straight Flush of Diamonds for his big win. This is the first time this bet has been hit at Borgata.

He was at the casino with his wife the day after she’d been diagnosed as cancer-free, according to the New York Post. She had been in and out of the hospital for first colon cancer and then liver cancer for years.

“It was better news that she’s healthy,” the lucky winner told the Post. “Money isn’t the most important thing.”

He was still thrilled at his win.

“I was dumbfounded,” he told the Post. “I sat there like an idiot.”

Experts at wizardofodds.com confirm that the odds of hitting the 6 card Bonus Royal Flush are 1 in 20,348,320.